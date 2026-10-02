FPCCI Corporate Relations Committee Holds First Meeting of 2026

FPCCI Corporate Relations Committee members during the first meeting of 2026.

The FPCCI Central Standing Committee on Corporate Relations & Communication held its first meeting of 2026 on September 30 at the Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) Head Office in Karachi.

Syed Turab Shah, Convener of the committee, chaired the meeting. The Convener and committee members reviewed the committee’s objectives and key priorities.

The meeting also discussed plans for a seminar titled “Making Quality Digital Content and Scaling IT.” Members exchanged views on the seminar’s proposed arrangements and objectives.

The committee reviewed preparations for Quaid-e-Azam Day, scheduled for December 25, 2026. Members also discussed ways to strengthen corporate relations and improve media engagement.

TDAP to Establish Pakistan Pavilion at Intersec Dubai 2027

Committee members actively participated in the discussions. They shared suggestions on the matters placed before the meeting and highlighted areas for greater coordination.

The meeting concluded with a focus on strengthening the committee’s role in corporate communication, media engagement and business-sector outreach.

Follow THE AZB