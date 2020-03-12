Increasing exports top priority of Govt: Prime Minister

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Imran Khan has said increasing exports is the top priority of the government in of view of revamping country’s economy.

He said this while chairing a high-level meeting of Strategic Trade Policy Framework 2020-2025 and Textile Policy 2020-2025 in Islamabad today (Thursday).

Appreciating establishing partnership of the private sector in revaluation of policies on institutional basis, the Prime Minister said government believes in achieving economic targets in consultation and the guidance of private sector.

He said the government is determined on continuity of policies. He directed to give special focus on resolving issues regarding setting up of special Economic zones.

The meeting gave approval to priorities and strategy regarding 26 sectors under Strategic Trade Policy Framework.

It was decided to make the funds announced by the government to support various sectors part of the budget to ensure timely payments.

The Prime Minister was informed that only 68 billion rupees were provided in the name of support to the textile sector in last ten years, whereas the PTI government has provided 71 billion rupees in last one and half year.

It was told that 27 billion rupees were provided to textile sector and 1.4 billion rupees to non-textile sector in last three months.

The meeting also decided to further simplify refunds procedure for the business community and any difficulties in this regard should be resolved on priority

The Prime Minister was told that textile, leather, surgical and sports goods, carpet, rice and cutlery has been included under Strategic Trade Policy Framework as well as non-formal and development sectors like engineering goods, pharmaceuticals, auto parts, process food and beverages, footwear, gem and jewellery, chemicals, meat and poultry, seafood, marble and granite. And special focus will be made to enhance exports in these sectors.



