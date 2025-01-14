Pakistani fast bowler Ihsanullah has pledged never to participate in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) again after being overlooked in the HBL PSL 10 draft.

His frustration has been further fueled by comments from Multan Sultans’ owner, Ali Tareen, who questioned whether the pacer could ever regain his top form following elbow surgery.

“I’ve been overlooked despite my past performances,” Ihsanullah said in an interview, expressing his disappointment at being ignored by all franchises. “Not a single franchise reached out to me. If you perform, franchises should come after you, but no one did.”

The 22-year-old pacer, renowned for his fiery pace, made it clear that he no longer intends to play franchise cricket. “I won’t be seen in the PSL again. My focus now is on representing Pakistan through domestic cricket, not through the PSL,” he stated.

Determined to prove his critics wrong, Ihsanullah set his sights on making them chase after him. “My goal is to make them come after me,” he said. “I’ll bowl at 150-160 km/h, and for those who said I’m a 130-135 km/h bowler, I’ll show them that I’m not the same player who played in PSL 8 and got injured. In just one and a half months, I’ll be a much better version of myself.”

During PSL 8, Ihsanullah played 12 matches, taking 22 wickets at an average of 15.77 and an economy rate of 7.59.