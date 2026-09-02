iFFALCON U95A Premium QD-MiniLED TV launches in Pakistan.

iFFALCON has officially launched in Pakistan, bringing TCL-backed display technology to local consumers with a focus on performance, design and value.

At the centre of the launch is the iFFALCON U95A, a Premium QD-MiniLED TV designed for viewers seeking brighter images, deeper contrast and smoother motion. The television combines QD Mini LED technology with a 144Hz refresh rate and advanced panel features.

QD Mini LED Delivers Stronger Contrast

The U95A is built around advanced control of light, contrast and colour. Its high HDR brightness works with QD Mini LED technology to preserve detail across different scenes.

As a result, dark areas can retain deeper blacks while bright highlights remain distinct. This helps viewers see more detail in both shadows and brightly lit parts of an image.

The QLED panel covers 93 per cent of the DCI-P3 colour gamut. It can also reproduce billions of colours.

In addition, an intelligent colour optimisation algorithm adjusts tones across different scenes. The system is designed to produce more natural-looking skin tones. Coloured quantum crystal material further supports consistent colour performance over time.

144Hz Refresh Rate Targets Gamers and Sports Fans

The iFFALCON U95A features a native 144Hz refresh rate. This allows fast-moving content to appear smoother and more fluid.

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For sports viewers, the technology can help reduce motion blur during rapid action. Similarly, gamers can benefit from smoother movement during fast-paced gameplay.

The combination of high refresh rate and advanced display technology positions the U95A as a versatile option for both entertainment and gaming.

Slim Design Meets ONKYO Audio

The U95A also focuses on design and sound. Its ultra-slim profile is designed to fit naturally into modern living spaces.

Meanwhile, a 2.1-channel Hi-Fi audio system from ONKYO complements the display. It delivers clearer dialogue, balanced sound and enhanced bass.

Therefore, the television aims to provide a more complete home entertainment experience without relying solely on its display performance.

Multiple Screen Sizes for Different Spaces

The iFFALCON U95A is available in six screen sizes. Consumers can choose from 98, 85, 75, 65, 55 and 50 inches.

The 98-inch and 85-inch models feature a matte panel. This helps reduce reflections in brighter rooms. They also offer wider viewing angles.

Other screen sizes use an HVA panel structure. The design is intended to improve contrast and preserve image detail from different seating positions.

Overall, the U95A combines premium display technology, immersive sound and a simple user experience. With its Pakistan launch, iFFALCON is positioning the range as an accessible entry point into premium home entertainment.

The brand describes this approach as “an easy step into a premium experience.”

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