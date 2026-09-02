Meezan Bank has approved more than PKR 31.45 billion in housing finance for 4,424 applicants under the Government of Pakistan’s Wazir-e-Azam Apna Ghar Programme – Ghar Ho Tu Apna (GHTA).

The approvals highlight strong demand for affordable and Shariah-compliant home financing across Pakistan. The approved portfolio is also expected to generate further disbursements as applicants complete property selection, documentation and other formalities.

Disbursements Cross PKR 4 Billion

So far, Meezan Bank has disbursed more than PKR 4 billion under the programme. The financing has helped around 650 families move closer to owning their homes.

Moreover, disbursements accelerated significantly in August 2026. The bank released approximately PKR 2.2 billion during the month alone.

That figure represents more than half of Meezan Bank’s total disbursements under the programme to date. Therefore, the latest numbers point to growing momentum in the government-backed housing initiative.

Strong Demand for Affordable Homes

Commenting on the development, Ahmed Ali Siddiqui, Group Head Consumer Finance at Meezan Bank, said the approvals demonstrate significant demand for affordable housing finance in Pakistan.

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He said the bank’s focus is now on converting the approved financing pipeline into home ownership for thousands of additional customers.

Siddiqui also reaffirmed Meezan Bank’s commitment to supporting the government’s affordable housing objectives. At the same time, the bank aims to provide financing solutions that follow Islamic principles.

Meezan Bank Expands Islamic Housing Finance

Through its Easy Home solutions, Meezan Bank offers Shariah-compliant financing for purchasing and constructing residential properties.

In addition, the bank is using its nationwide branch network and specialised housing finance teams to support applicants. Customer-focused processes are also designed to make the financing journey easier and faster.

The latest approval and disbursement figures further strengthen Meezan Bank’s position in Pakistan’s Islamic housing finance market.

Meanwhile, the programme is contributing to wider financial inclusion. It is also supporting the development of Pakistan’s residential housing sector by helping more families access formal home financing.

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