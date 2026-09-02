The Institute of Cost and Management Accountants of Pakistan (ICMA) has released its Accountability Report: Pakistan 2026 Progress – From Policy Momentum to Measurable Outcomes.

The report evaluates government actions against key public priorities. It also examines whether policy initiatives are translating into measurable outcomes for citizens.

According to the report, Pakistan has made visible progress in macroeconomic stabilisation, fiscal consolidation and external sector resilience.

Economy Shows Signs of Stabilisation

Pakistan’s economy accelerated to 3.7 per cent in FY2026, according to the report. Meanwhile, the fiscal deficit narrowed significantly to 0.7 per cent of GDP.

The report links the improvement to cautious monetary policy, stronger remittance inflows and greater exchange rate stability.

These developments indicate progress towards improved economic stability. However, the report stresses that maintaining this momentum will require continued policy discipline.

Youth Investment Remains a Priority

ICMA Pakistan also highlighted several youth-focused initiatives. These include skill development programmes, concessional financing and the launch of digital hubs.

Together, these measures aim to strengthen human capital and support inclusive economic growth.

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However, implementation remains uneven. The report identifies employment generation, AI-driven skills and entrepreneurship programmes as areas that still require greater attention.

Many of these initiatives remain at an early stage. Therefore, stronger execution will be essential to convert policy commitments into opportunities for young Pakistanis.

Climate and Digital Transformation Advance

The report also points to progress in climate resilience. Significant allocations for urban planning and green subsidies are supporting efforts to address environmental challenges.

At the same time, Pakistan is expanding its digital transformation agenda. AI hubs, advanced training programmes and citizen-focused governance reforms are among the initiatives highlighted by ICMA.

These measures could strengthen productivity and public service delivery. Nevertheless, sustained investment and institutional capacity will remain critical.

International Partnerships Expand

Pakistan has also strengthened its international economic engagement, the report said.

Key developments include CPEC Phase-II, Gulf investments and cooperation with the United States. These partnerships could create new opportunities for investment, trade and economic growth.

However, external financing dependence remains a structural risk. The report also highlights incomplete reforms of state-owned enterprises (SOEs) and political constraints as challenges to policy continuity.

Accountability Requires Stronger Implementation

Vice President Muhammad Yasin, FCMA, said accountability should go beyond documenting government progress.

He stressed the need for discipline, foresight and continuity in implementation.

According to Yasin, Pakistan’s future development should rest on three key pillars: human capital investment, institutional strengthening and climate resilience.

These priorities could help ensure that reforms deliver lasting benefits rather than short-term improvements.

Report Calls for Sustained Reform Momentum

The ICMA Pakistan report concludes that the country has made meaningful progress in aligning government initiatives with citizen priorities.

However, policy announcements alone cannot guarantee better outcomes.

Pakistan will need stronger institutions and consistent implementation to sustain the gains. Moreover, continued reform momentum will be necessary to turn policy frameworks into tangible improvements in livelihoods, governance and national resilience.

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