Business leader Mian Zahid Hussain has welcomed the proposed refinery upgradation programme involving a $6 billion investment in five Pakistani oil refineries.

He described the initiative as a major opportunity to strengthen Pakistan’s energy security. The investment could also reduce dependence on imported finished fuels.

According to Hussain, modern technology can help Pakistan improve refinery efficiency and increase domestic value addition.

Five Refineries Set for Major Investment

Hussain said PARCO, Pakistan Refinery, National Refinery, Cynergico and Attock Refinery have confirmed their readiness to sign agreements under the government’s Brownfield Refinery Upgradation Policy.

According to the Ministry of Petroleum, the agreements are expected to be signed in early September 2026.

After the agreements, the refineries are expected to begin financial arrangements and engineering work within the required timeframe.

The five refineries currently have a combined crude oil processing capacity of about 350,000 barrels per day.

Following the upgrades, they are expected to produce cleaner Euro-V-compliant petrol and diesel. They will also be able to convert a significant amount of low-value furnace oil into petrol and high-speed diesel.

Domestic Fuel Production Could Rise

Hussain said the upgraded refineries could significantly increase Pakistan’s domestic fuel production.

Petrol production is expected to rise by 72 per cent. Daily output could increase from 10,700 tonnes to 18,400 tonnes.

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Meanwhile, high-speed diesel production could rise by 39 per cent. Output is projected to increase from 21,240 tonnes to 29,520 tonnes per day.

Furnace oil production, however, is expected to fall by 63 per cent. Much of the output would instead move towards higher-value petroleum products.

As a result, Pakistan could reduce imports of petrol and diesel. The country could also conserve foreign exchange and create additional employment.

US-Iran Conflict Highlights Energy Risks

Hussain said recent geopolitical tensions have exposed Pakistan’s energy vulnerabilities.

He pointed to the US-Iran conflict and disruptions around the Strait of Hormuz. Pakistan depends heavily on Gulf routes for imported energy.

According to Hussain, around 90 per cent of Pakistan’s imported oil and LNG enters through Gulf routes and the Strait of Hormuz.

Recent disruptions have affected maritime transport. They have also increased freight and insurance costs.

At the same time, international oil prices have come under pressure. Brent crude recently moved above $92 per barrel amid renewed tensions.

Higher energy costs can increase inflation and put additional pressure on Pakistan’s balance of payments.

Pakistan Needs Greater Energy Resilience

Hussain said Pakistan cannot control international conflicts or global oil prices.

However, he said the country can reduce its exposure to external shocks.

He called for modern refineries, diversified crude oil supply sources and strategic petroleum reserves.

Greater storage capacity could also improve Pakistan’s ability to respond during geopolitical crises.

In addition, modern facilities could process different grades of crude oil. This would give the country greater flexibility when international supply routes face disruption.

Government Urged to Avoid Further Delays

Hussain praised Prime Minister Mian Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif and Federal Minister for Petroleum Ali Pervaiz Malik for addressing delays in refinery policy.

However, he said the proposed $6 billion investment must translate into actual projects.

He stressed that the government should provide long-term policy and tax stability. A business-friendly environment would also be important for attracting investment.

At the same time, he called for clear conditions on incentives offered to refinery investors.

Independent monitoring should track progress and ensure tariff protection supports plant upgrades. It should also prevent unnecessary pressure on consumers.

Faster Implementation Could Deliver Wider Benefits

Hussain said timely refinery upgradation could create jobs and support technology transfer.

The projects could also improve environmental standards by increasing production of cleaner fuels.

However, further delays could leave Pakistan exposed to imported inflation. The country could also remain vulnerable to future geopolitical disruptions.

He therefore urged the government and refinery companies to complete the process without delay.

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