ISLAMABAD – WhatsApp is among the most popular messaging and calling apps in Pakistan, offering various features that have made it indispensable. However, the platform is not immune to hacking threats, with even prominent personalities falling victim to such attacks. Recent months have seen an increase in hacking incidents, with around 50 complaints reported to the FIA’s Cyber Crime Circle in Karachi.

Notable figures, including former Supreme Court judge Wajihuddin Ahmed and ex-CPLC head Ahmed Channa, have had their WhatsApp accounts compromised. To protect your account from such attacks, follow these key security tips:

Key Tips to Keep Your WhatsApp Secure

Use Strong Passwords

Ensure your phone’s lock screen and any passwords associated with WhatsApp are robust and unique. Enable Two-Factor Authentication (2FA)

Activate 2FA in Settings > Account > Two-factor Authentication for an added layer of security. Keep Apps and Software Updated

Regularly update your phone’s operating system and WhatsApp to ensure you have the latest security patches. Verify Your Phone Number

Ensure your phone number is correctly verified in WhatsApp to prevent unauthorized access. Be Cautious with QR Codes

Only scan QR codes from trusted sources to avoid malicious codes compromising your account. Monitor Account Activity

Regularly review your account activity, including login locations and connected devices, to detect unauthorized access. Enable Security Notifications

Turn on the “Show Security Notifications” feature in Settings > Account > Security to get alerts if someone tries to access your account. Avoid Public Networks

Refrain from accessing WhatsApp on public computers or Wi-Fi networks, which may be vulnerable to cyberattacks. Be Wary of Suspicious Links and Files

Avoid clicking on unknown links or downloading files from untrusted sources, as they may contain malware.

By implementing these precautions, you can significantly reduce the risk of your WhatsApp account being hacked. Stay vigilant and prioritize your online security.