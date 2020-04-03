Hanif Gohar Express gratitude to PM for announcing package for construction industry

KARACHI – Former Chairman of the Association of Builders and Developers (Abad), former Vice President of FPCCI and United Business Group (UBG) leader, Mohammad Hanif Gohar Express gratitude to Prime Minister Imran Khan for announcing the construction sector as the industry standard and setting up a Construction Development Board,

He said Prime Minister Imran Khan announced that this package will not only boost the construction sector but will also boost Pakistan’s economy. Will also have stability.

Hanif Gohar said We have been struggling for many years for the package announced by Imran Khan. Mr. Gohar Also Said Imran Khan is a visionary leader, and he knows that the domestic economy cannot be raised without the construction sector enabled.

He Said Implementation of the fixed tax regime will not only bring transparency in the construction sector But government revenue will also increase and tax authorities will not be able to blackmail builders and developers.

Investors in the construction sector should not be asked to generate income, which will increase their investment in the sector several times.

Withholding tax deduction for investors in New Pakistan and investment of Rs 30 billion, New Pakistan Housing Scheme will boost. Sales tax exemptions will not only increase investment in the construction sector

On the other hand, it would also reduce the cost per unit house, which could make the lower-income class feel ashamed of their dream. Hanif Gohar said that Prime Minister Imran Khan has won the hearts of industrialists and builders and developers, which will boost investment and boost the economy.

