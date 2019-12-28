Govt increases Ehsaas Kifalat Program stipend from 5,000 rupees to 5,500 rupees: Sania

KARACHI – The government has increased the quarterly cash grant for 4.3million beneficiaries of the Ehsaas Kifalat Program of BISP from 5,000 rupees to 5,500 rupees.

This was announced by Special Assistant on Poverty Alleviation and Social Protection Dr. Sania Nishtar.

In a statement, she said this increase would mean that the government will provide 8.6 billion rupees more for cash transfers to the poorest of the poor.

She said BISP has now 4.27 million active beneficiaries after delisting 0.82 million undeserving beneficiaries. She said that the increased stipend will be given only to the deserving beneficiaries.



Like this: Like Loading...