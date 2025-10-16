Karachi: Dr. Danish Aman, director said that The Sahil Welfare Association (SWA) was delighted to host the bright and compassionate students of Karachi Grammar School (KGS) for an interactive and insightful session at the Association’s office. During the visit, the students engaged with members of the Sahil Welfare Association team to learn about the organization’s ongoing humanitarian and community development projects along Pakistan’s coastal belt. The session aimed to foster awareness among young people about social responsibility and the power of collective action in improving lives.

Advertisements