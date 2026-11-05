Sindh Information Department Announces Key Transfers and Postings of Three Directors

Sindh Information Department announces transfers and new postings of three directors in Karachi.

The Sindh government has announced key transfers and postings of three directors in the Information Department.

According to the notification, Grade 19 officer Aziz Ahmed Hakhro has been appointed Director of Information at the Directorate of Advertisement. He has been transferred from his previous position as Director of Information, Electronic Media.

Meanwhile, Muhammad Yousuf Kaboro has been appointed Director of Information at the Information Department Headquarters in Karachi.

The notification also allows Kaboro to retain the additional charge of Director General Public Relations until January 18, 2027.

Furthermore, Zulfiqar Ali Sheikh has been appointed Director of Information at the Directorate of Electronic Media.

The Sindh Information Department has issued the official notification confirming the three directors’ transfers and new postings.

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