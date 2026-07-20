Actors, musicians and influencers flood social media with celebrations, tributes to Lionel Messi and praise for Spain’s historic World Cup victory.

FIFA World Cup 2026 sparked a wave of reactions across Pakistan as celebrities took to social media after Spain defeated Argentina in a dramatic World Cup final.

The victory triggered celebrations among football fans worldwide, with many Pakistani actors, musicians and influencers expressing their support for Spain while others paid tribute to Lionel Messi following what is widely believed to be his final World Cup appearance.

Adnan Siddiqui congratulated Spain with a humorous social media post, joking that Argentina’s victory would have made him “unfollow football” for a week. His post quickly attracted reactions from football fans.

Zara Noor Abbas celebrated Spain’s triumph by sharing videos featuring Spain’s teenage star Lamine Yamal. Her posts reflected her admiration for the young footballer throughout the tournament.

Ushna Shah commented on the controversy surrounding refereeing decisions and allegations of unfair officiating during the World Cup.

Actor Talha Chahour also referred to the debate over officiating while sharing a photo of Lionel Messi. He later posted an image of Lamine Yamal holding the Palestinian flag during FC Barcelona’s La Liga title celebrations.

For Maanu, Spain’s victory also carried political symbolism. She highlighted Spain’s public support for Palestine and linked the team’s success with its stance on international issues.

Mawra Hocane shared similar posts featuring Lamine Yamal and his support for Palestine.

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Actor Zhalay Sarhadi also reacted to Spain’s victory with a post reflecting on the outcome of the final.

Singer Asim Azhar described the match as emotional. He said Messi deserved success but felt Spain performed better as a team. He also praised Spain after recently visiting the country, describing it as warm, welcoming and inclusive.

Several other celebrities, including Maria Unera, Naimal Khawar, Mariyam Nafees and Sana Javed, celebrated Spain’s victory through their social media accounts.

Actor Aijazz Aslam revealed that he initially supported Argentina before changing sides during the match. He said Spain remained composed throughout the final and fully deserved to become world champions.

Despite being a long-time Messi supporter, Samar Jafri congratulated Spain while also paying tribute to the Argentine captain’s remarkable career.

Many celebrities focused their messages on Messi’s legacy. They described him as one of football’s greatest players and praised his achievements over two decades.

Zarrar Khan called Messi one of the greatest footballers in history despite identifying himself as a Cristiano Ronaldo supporter.

Samar Jafri also dedicated a separate post to Messi, thanking him for unforgettable memories and describing his career as unmatched.

Actor Sami Khan shared a photograph of Messi alongside Lamine Yamal with the caption, “From present GOAT to future GOAT.”

Meanwhile, Syed Jibran posted a family photo showing himself and his son wearing Argentina and Spain jerseys, celebrating the meeting of two football generations.

Social media users also revived the viral story of Messi and baby Lamine Yamal’s UNICEF photoshoot, joking that the child Messi once held had eventually led Spain to victory over Argentina in the World Cup final.

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