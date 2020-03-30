BUSINESSHEADLINE

FBR Extended Time Limit for Filing of Goods Declaration, Mian Anjum Nisar

Theazb Web Desk 1 hour ago
0 5 1 minute read

KARACHI – Mian Anjum Nisar President Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry informed that the FPCCI Help Desk working under Vice President Mr. Khurram Ijaz take up the issue of time limit for filing of goods declaration with the FBR and succeeded to get extension in time limit for filing of goods declaration.

The FPCCI Help Desk is engaged working 24 hours to resolve the problems of traders and industrialist during the prevailing pandemic Covid-19. Time limit for filing of goods declaration from the existing 10 days has been extended to further 15 days (total 25 days) under section 79(1) of the Custom Act, 1969 for all IGMs filed between March 17, 2020 to April 7, 2020.  The importers and clearing agents was facing hardship in filing of goods declaration in the prevailing situation and the penalty up to Rs.100,000 has been waived off for the period increase their cost of doing business and subsequently increases the price of the goods.

He further stated that under present condition the trade and industry is approaching FPCCI Help Desk to resolve their issues concerning to the exports and supply of essential goods, medical equipment and kits, sanitizers etc. The FPCCI is well aware the problems being faced by  exporters, importers, clearing agents, shipping lines, Indenters etc. and the FPCCI help desk is committed will leave no stone unturned in  resolving trade and industry issues. FPCCI help desk is also consulting with other organizations to resolve the issues of the other stakeholders related to these agents and sectors.

Mian Anjum Nisar President FPCCI also appreciated the services extended by FBR and Customs Collectors under pandemic condition and working day and night to facilitate the business community of Pakistan.

Theazb Web Desk

Related Articles

Minha Banaspati and Oil

Minha Edible Oils announce new product range; ‘Minha Banaspati and Oils’ in Karachi

November 28, 2018
Trade Development Authority of Pakistan

Arif Khan Ceo Trade Development Authority of Pakistan visit Federation House

November 1, 2019

20 people martyred in an explosion at Hazar Ganji, Quetta

April 12, 2019
Imran Khan

Pakistan offers best tourism attractions in world ranging from beach, mountain, and desert tourism: PM

April 3, 2019

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Back to top button
Close
%d bloggers like this: