Fashion Pakistan Council postpones annual Fashion Week

Desk Staff 11 hours ago
KARACHI – Due to the increased outbreak of the coronavirus (COVID-19), the Fashion Pakistan Council (FPC) announces the decision to postpone its annual event, Fashion Pakistan Week 2020 until further notice. 

The three-day fashion event was previously scheduled to be held from 9th to 11th April in Karachi. The decision to delay comes in the wake of the coronavirus spread and the precautionary measures taken by local authorities to enforce social distancing.

Chairperson of FPC, Maheen Khan stated, “At this time of a global pandemic, we will assess the situation later during the year, with regards to the rescheduling of Fashion Pakistan Week 2020. We’ve informed our designers and sponsors who agree with our decision and together we’ll reassess later in the year.”

Fashion Pakistan Council is a national body of designers that hosts the biannual events of Fashion Pakistan Week Spring/Summer and Fashion Pakistan Week Winter Festive.

Desk Staff

