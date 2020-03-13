HEADLINEWELLNESS

Coronavirus death toll rises to 5,043

The death toll from the coronavirus pandemic has risen to 5,043.

According to an AFP tally, a total of 3,176 people have died in China, followed by 1,016 in Italy, and 514 in Iran — the three countries with the highest number of deaths.

Since COVID-19 was first detected in December last year, more than 134,300 people have been infected in 121 countries and territories.

Meanwhile, Coronavirus pandemic has hit politicians, sports and showbiz stars across the globe.

According to Reuters, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s wife, Australia’s minister for home affairs and a Chelsea soccer player are among new cases of the coronavirus.

Meanwhile, South Korea has reported more recoveries from the coronavirus today for the first time since its outbreak emerged in January.

Muhammad Saleem

