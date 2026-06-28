ESUP Meeting: Annual General Meeting Reviews Progress and Announces New Leadership

Members attend the English Speaking Union of Pakistan Annual General Meeting in Karachi.

English Speaking Union of Pakistan members discuss future initiatives, international engagement and organisational developments at Karachi gathering.

ESUP Meeting: The English Speaking Union of Pakistan (ESUP) held its Annual General Meeting on 27 June 2026 at Beach Luxury Hotel in Karachi, bringing together life members to review organisational progress and discuss future plans.

The meeting was conducted by Secretary General Majyd Aziz, who presented the audited financial statements of ESUP for the year ending 2025 and announced the newly elected members of the National Council Executive Committee (NCEC) for the upcoming term.

Patron-in-Chief Aziz Memon briefed members on preparations for ICM 2026 and shared updates regarding the International Public Speaking Competition (IPSC), which is scheduled to take place in London in July 2026.

Karachi Attack: Funeral Prayers Held for Rangers Personnel Killed in Terror Assault

During the meeting, President Pervez Madraswala presented his term report and outlined recent developments within the organisation. He highlighted ESUP’s updated rules and encouraged members to remain actively engaged in upcoming programmes and activities.

He also urged members to participate in ICM, describing it as an important annual international gathering hosted in different countries each year.

President-Elect Irfan Qureshi addressed attendees and reaffirmed his commitment to strengthening ESUP’s role and expanding its impact in the future.

Incoming Senior Vice President Shahzad Sabir acknowledged the contributions made during President Pervez Madraswala’s tenure and expressed confidence in continued collaboration with the incoming leadership team.

The meeting concluded with renewed emphasis on member participation, international engagement and continued growth for the organisation.