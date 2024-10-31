Islamabad: October 31, 2024: Estatex.com proudly launches a series of Partner Connect Events, kicking off the pre-launch phase for Urban Enclave—a sustainable, forward-thinking living community in Lahore. This initiative invites partners to engage directly with the project, showcasing its eco-friendly vision, innovative amenities, and smart living solutions. The first event of this series took place at the Urban Enclave Project Site.

Mr. Muhammad Moin Safdar, CEO of Apex Group, shared his inspiring vision for developing happy places, stating at the event: “Urban Enclave was born from the idea of creating more than just a residential space. Our goal is to build a community that champions green living, blending nature and modern amenities in harmony. We envisioned a lifestyle where residents could enjoy beautiful green spaces, maintain a healthier way of life, and live in an environmentally responsible setting.”

He continued, “Family living is at the core of Urban Enclave. Our design promotes a secure and nurturing environment, ideal for raising children. We’ve included features such as dedicated cycling paths for safe riding and pedestrian-friendly zones where families can walk freely, unimpeded by traffic. Our 24/7 security and surveillance systems ensure that every resident feels safe and protected.”

Mr. Muhammad Moin Safdar also shared insights into the housing options available: “Urban Enclave has been designed to cater to a diverse range of lifestyles and preferences. We offer 2-bedroom townhouses, perfect for smaller families or individuals seeking a cozy, modern living space. For those needing more room, we have 3-bedroom and 4-bedroom villas, ideal for larger families or those seeking a more spacious, luxurious home. Each unit has been meticulously crafted to balance comfort and functionality, featuring open layouts and premium finishes.”

He also highlighted the buyer-friendly payment plans: “Our 3-year payment plan enables buyers to manage their property investment in instalments. Excitingly, possession will be available in just one year, allowing buyers to move into their new homes while continuing to pay off the remaining balance over the next two years. This flexible approach makes homeownership accessible and achievable.”