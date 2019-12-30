Engro Corporation and Dawood Hercules Corporation win “Top 25 Companies for the Year” awards

KARACHI – Engro Corporation, Engro Fertilizers and Dawood Hercules Corporation have won the “Top 25 Companies for the Year” awards announced by the Pakistan Stock Exchange at a ceremony held at the Sindh Governor House. Hussain Dawood, the Chairman of Engro Corporation and Dawood Hercules, was presented the awards by Prime Minister of Pakistan Imran Khan and Adviser to the Prime Minister on Finance Dr Abdul Hafeez Sheikh. Every year.

These prestigious awards acknowledge the companies for their strong corporate governance, transparency, excellent financial and managerial performance, and compliance with Listing of Companies and Securities Regulations.

