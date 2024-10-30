Embassy of Pakistan in Minsk : Coinciding with Kashmir Black Day, the Embassy of Pakistan in Minsk hosted an interactive and educational event for a group of Belarusian students. Minsk: Ambassador of Pakistan to Belarus Sajjad Haider Khan delivered an insightful presentation covering Pakistan’s history, culture, education, tourism, and bilateral relations with Belarus.

The presentation also highlighted the Kashmir dispute, providing historical context, legal status, and the current situation in the Illegally Occupied Indian Jammu & Kashmir. A photo exhibition reflecting the situation in Jammu & Kashmir was also part of the event.Following the presentation, the Ambassador engaged the students in an interactive Q&A session, addressing their questions and providing deeper insights into issues. The event concluded with the students enjoying a tasting of traditional Pakistani cuisine.