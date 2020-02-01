Jubilee Life Insurance
Jubilee Life Insurance receives the DR. Ruth Pfau CSR Award 2020

KARACHI – Mr. Faizul Hasan, Head of Corporate Sales, Jubilee Life Insurance receiving the DR. Ruth Pfau CSR Award 2020 by Mr. Mervyn Lobo, CEO – Marie Adelaide Leprosy Centre. Jubilee Life Insurance is always at the forefront when it comes to supporting worthy causes and have been honoured with the MALC CSR award for the 2nd time.

MALC commemorated 67th World Leprosy Day on January 28, 2020 at Marriott Hotel, Karachi, with the kind support of Jubilee Life Insurance, ABL Asset Management Company Limited and Alfalah GHP Investment Management Ltd.  The theme this year of World Leprosy Day was Zero Discrimination and Stand Up For Human Rights.

MALC was honoured by the presence of his Eminence Joseph Cardinal Coutts, Archbishop of Karachi, President – Governing Board of MALC, His Excellency Mr. Eugen Wollfarth, the Consul General, Federal Republic of Germany, Karachi – who was also the Chief Guest for the occasion, Ms. Claudia Villani, a longstanding benefactor of MALC in Austria, Mr. Nisar Ahmed Memon, Special Secretary Health, Government of Sindh, members of the Clergy, members of MALC Governing Board, Government officials and the distinguished guests of MALC.

