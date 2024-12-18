Egyptian international Ahmed Hassan Kouka delivered a sensational hat-trick for Pendikspor in their 5-3 victory over Isparta 32 Spor in the fourth round of the Turkish Cup on Tuesday evening.

Following his remarkable performance, Kouka paid a heartfelt tribute to Palestinian figure Khaled Nabhan and his granddaughter Reem, who were killed by Israel amid the ongoing genocide in Gaza.

Pendikspor started strongly, with early goals from Thuram and Oscar Romero giving the home side a 2-0 lead within the first 30 minutes. However, Isparta fought back, reducing the deficit before halftime with a goal from Muhammet Hasim Coban.

After the break, Kouka took center stage, restoring Pendikspor’s two-goal advantage with a stunning half-volley. The 30-year-old doubled his tally at the hour mark with a close-range finish before completing his hat-trick just two minutes later with a brilliant chip.

Kouka’s tribute came during the match when he revealed a white shirt under his jersey, featuring an image of Khaled Nabhan holding his granddaughter Reem, along with the words “Soul of my soul.”

The Egyptian forward has been outspoken about the Israeli war on Gaza and its devastating impact on innocent civilians, expressing solidarity with the victims and raising awareness of the humanitarian crisis.