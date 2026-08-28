Educational Legacy: Three Generations of the Gholam Mustafa–Mujtaba Family

Three generations of the Gholam Mustafa–Mujtaba family celebrate a lasting legacy of education and service.

From Calcutta to leading universities in Britain and the United States, three generations have carried forward a family tradition of education, integrity and public service.

From Calcutta’s academic tradition to leading universities in Britain and the United States, six children carry forward a family commitment to education, professional achievement and service.

By Dr Gholam Mujtaba, M.Sc., M.D., Ed.D., FRSPH, FICPS

There are inheritances measured in property and wealth, and there are others that cannot be measured on a balance sheet. For Dr Gholam Mujtaba, the greatest inheritance left by his late father, Gholam Mustafa, was one of education, integrity, discipline, faith and public service.

Today, that legacy continues through three generations of the family. Six children—four sons and two daughters—have pursued higher education and professional careers in medicine, healthcare, academia, business and real estate at institutions in the United States and the United Kingdom.

Where the Legacy Began

Gholam Mustafa was born in 1918 in Mir Ghias Chak, Bihar Sharif. He belonged to a generation that came of age during the final decades of British India.

According to family records, he became the first Muslim to top Calcutta University in 1938. At the time, the university stood among the leading academic institutions of the Indian subcontinent and was based in Calcutta, then a major centre of intellectual and political activity.

Sindh Police Backs Young Champions With MoU for Girls’ Volleyball Team

His achievements extended beyond academic performance. He was also known as an accomplished orator and served as President of the Muslim Students Federation’s Calcutta chapter at Zakaria Street.

His involvement in student leadership reflected the growing political awareness and intellectual activity among Muslim students during the years before Partition.

Gholam Mustafa later migrated to Lahore before independence and devoted his professional life to Pakistan. He eventually served as Deputy Comptroller in Pakistan Audit and Accounts.

Education, honesty, faith and public responsibility remained central to his life.

His final journey also holds deep significance for the family. He passed away on the Day of Arafah while performing his second Hajj and was laid to rest in Jannat-ul-Ma’ala in Makkah.

For his family, his legacy can perhaps be best expressed in a simple tribute:

“A Father, A Teacher, A Guide — My First Hero.”

Carrying Forward an Educational Mission

His son, Dr Gholam Mujtaba, continued the family’s commitment to education through a career that crossed the fields of pharmacy, medicine, education, healthcare and public service.

His academic journey began with pharmacy at the University of Karachi. He later pursued postgraduate studies in London, earning qualifications including an M.Sc., M.D. and Doctor of Education (Ed.D.).

His professional credentials also include FRSPH and FICPS.

Throughout his career, Dr Mujtaba has remained associated with healthcare, pharmacology, education, public affairs and public service. He taught pharmacology at the University of Karachi and continued his involvement in education and policy in the United States.

However, he considers the continuation of his father’s educational philosophy through a third generation among his greatest achievements.

Six Children, One Continuing Tradition

The family’s six children have followed diverse professional paths while maintaining a shared commitment to advanced education and service.

Their academic journeys have included institutions such as King’s College London, the University of Edinburgh, Duke University, New York University, Columbia University, Pace University, the University of Chicago and Georgia State University.

Dr Athar Mujtaba has pursued multidisciplinary education spanning medicine, advanced nursing practice, healthcare and business. His qualifications include an M.D., DNP-FNP, M.S. and M.B.A., with postgraduate studies at institutions including Pace University, the University of Edinburgh and Duke University.

His professional work has combined clinical practice with the education and supervision of future healthcare professionals.

Dr Assad Mujtaba has also pursued a career combining medicine, healthcare leadership and advanced clinical education. His qualifications include an M.D., DNP, M.S. and M.B.A.

He earned his Doctor of Nursing Practice from New York University and completed additional postgraduate education at the University of Edinburgh. His professional career has included emergency and family healthcare, education, healthcare administration and community service.

Dr Tarannum Mujtaba, M.D., M.B.A., followed a demanding specialist pathway in medicine. After completing her medical education and postgraduate training, she entered diagnostic radiology.

She later completed advanced fellowship training, including neuroradiology at the University of Chicago and specialised training in breast imaging.

Dr Ayesha Mujtaba pursued an interdisciplinary career combining healthcare and academia. Her qualifications include M.D., M.S., M.B.A. and FNP-BC.

Her professional experience extends to healthcare education and academic leadership.

Ahsan Mujtaba pursued a different professional path, entering business and commercial real estate. Educated at Georgia State University, he earned associate and bachelor’s degrees and added a business dimension to a family strongly represented in healthcare and academia.

Hyder Mujtaba continued the family’s involvement in advanced healthcare education. His academic progression includes B.S., M.S. and M.S.N.-R.N. qualifications, including studies at Columbia University.

From Calcutta to an International Educational Legacy

For Dr Gholam Mujtaba, the significance of the family’s story lies not simply in the number of degrees or the names of universities.

It lies in continuity.

A young Muslim student distinguished himself academically in Calcutta during the 1930s. He taught his children that knowledge was an asset that political upheaval, migration and changing economic circumstances could not take away.

His son continued that journey through pharmacy, medicine, postgraduate education and teaching.

Today, the next generation has extended that tradition across continents.

From Calcutta to Karachi, London, Edinburgh, Durham, New York, Chicago and Atlanta, the geography has changed, but the principle has remained the same.

Education became more than an individual achievement. It became a multigenerational family culture.

The family’s educational journey includes undergraduate, graduate, medical, doctoral and professional qualifications across several disciplines.

The institutions may represent different academic traditions, but the underlying philosophy remains consistent: learn, achieve, serve and prepare the next generation for greater opportunities.

The Greatest Inheritance

For Dr Gholam Mujtaba, his father’s greatest wealth was never measured by property or money.

It is reflected in the education of his children and grandchildren, the professions they have chosen, the patients they serve, the students they teach and the opportunities they create for others.

Gholam Mustafa’s greatest monument, therefore, is not made of stone.

It is a living educational legacy.

Three generations have carried forward a shared commitment to learning, integrity and service. The family’s story demonstrates how education, when embraced as a lasting value, can travel across generations, countries and professions.

And for everything that followed, the first acknowledgement belongs to the man with whom the journey began:

Gholam Mustafa — a father, a teacher, a guide and a first hero.

Follow THE AZB