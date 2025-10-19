ISLAMABAD: October 19 – Editor-in-Chief of China International Communication Group, Gao Anming, and President of IPDS, Dr. Farhat Asif, Formaer, Ambassador of Pakistan to UN, USA and China Sardar Masood Khanand Vice President Academy of Contemporary China and World Studies, Fan Daqipresen in a group photograph with other participants during session titled “China-Pakistan Think Tank Dialogue 2025: Modernization Through Partnership – China and Pakistan in Global Governance” organized by IPDS and ACCWS at a local hotel.

Advertisements