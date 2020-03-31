Economy amid pandemic from lock-down to leeway

As corona flare and scare assume alarming proportions in all sections and at all levels of human society, from man in the street to men at the helm of affairs are two very horrendous, helpless and hapless concerns:

First, how to prevent, care for and rescue oneself, family and society from the deadly corona virus. Secondly, how to survive financially during lock-down from vendors, hawkers, domestic servants, daily wage earners to shopping malls, offices, markets and the corporate sector.

So much is getting viral on-line, through media and by debate that it has become a vicious circle of information explosion and disruption amid corona eruption and destruction. Such very vital communication and interaction need to be according to the public mindset and concentration span. he watchword here, so very importantly, is “the less said the better, the more meant is wiser”!

Sharing most humbly and respectfully with concerned leadership and statesmanship and with our experts and gurus of communication is how vital is simple, easy and to-the-point communication on the potentially annihilating pandemic of corona.

With deadly corona virus and its dreads loom doggedly over national and global horizon, the fewer, simpler and clearer the tips on prevention and precaution, points of and accessibility to emergency contacts, tests, diagnosis, treatment and rehabilitation, the better for the besieged and bewildered public, masses and humanity.

What remain of paramount significance significance at the same time during corona lock down is selflessly and altruistically sinking differences and joining hands urgently for statesmanlike vision and mission to grapple with the financial crisis from the common man to the national economy.

Lock down is lock down. Just a few very well-to-do households, MashaAllah, are so quietly setting personal examples, paying “masis” their pay and telling them to stay home and safe with their families.

Here hats off to some altruistic and enlightened begums, who care for their “masis” with paid leave and personally mop, clean and cook with daughters and daughters-in-law. An unbelievable reality, taking corona head on with safety for self and society.

“Seths may be seths” even if it is lock down. MashaAllah they are opulent with roaring businesses. With on-line management system they can very easily afford to ask and monitor employees to work from home for their safety and that of their families and society.

Coping with corona crisis when big, branded and blooming national, multinational and international organizations create provisions and funds enabling employees to work online from home, tantamount to routine business blended with safety and security for all.

If corona virus were to be blessing in disguise for stability of national economy, what is indispensable, beside provisions or allocations for the less-privileged, is masses being acclimatized with and accustomed to self-help or self-reliance when one hand does not feed many mouths, each family member learns from concerned experts and through responsible and trained media how to blend priorities to contribute to family budget in meeting financial crises with grace, dignity and honor.

A few simple lines to share on the critical corona situation in view of the rampant race in the booming bazaar of bewildering messages. Such corona information explosion dangerously complicates and confuses about the core issue due to very very long: marathon and endless vicious circle amid vociferous alarms of sheer helplessness. Let’s hope our worthy statesmanship, leaders, professionals and communication experts simplify messages according to public psychology, mindsets and concentration span.

