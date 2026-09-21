Dr Mirza Ikhtiar Baig Attends Closing Ceremony of Lifestyle Furniture Expo Karachi

Dr Mirza Ikhtiar Baig receives a shield from Lifestyle Furniture Expo organisers at the closing ceremony in Karachi.

Dr Mirza Ikhtiar Baig, Member of Parliament, attended the closing ceremony of the Lifestyle Furniture Expo Karachi as the chief guest.

The event was held at the Karachi Expo Centre. It brought together furniture businesses, industry representatives and visitors from different sectors.

During the ceremony, the expo organisers presented Dr Baig with a commemorative shield in recognition of his participation as chief guest.

Zahra Faisal, Managing Director of Lifestyle, and Faisal Mohsin, Chief Executive Officer of Lifestyle, presented the shield.

Maham, Manager of Diamond Supreme Foam, was also present at the ceremony.

Furniture Industry Showcase

The Lifestyle Furniture Expo provided a platform for furniture brands and related businesses to showcase their products.

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The event also offered visitors an opportunity to explore furniture designs and products under one roof.

The closing ceremony marked the conclusion of the expo at Karachi Expo Centre. Organisers thanked participants, exhibitors and visitors for their involvement.

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