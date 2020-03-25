Sindh Bank Executives pledged one day’s salary in Coronavirus Fund

KARACHI – The Executives of Sindh Bank have pledged one day’s salary towards the Government of Sindh Coronavirus Emergency Fund Account. The broad objective of the fund is to provide relief for the Coronavirus pandemic in the Province of Sindh including subsidizing cost of tests, treatment, hospitalization and any other measures including bearing costs during the quarantine period of affected persons/families and procure/distribute medicines and physical infrastructure schemes.

Generous donations can be made to the Government of Sindh Coronavirus Emergency Fund Account # 03015594456100 online or at any of the Sindh bank branches across Pakistan.



