Dr. Ahmad Parveez Ghulam Kadir as Malaysian Palm Oil Board (MPOB) director-general effective from August 10, 2019. Prior to this, Ahmed Parveez was an MPOB deputy director-general.

He has more than 31 years of experience in the oil palm industry with expertise in the field of plant molecular biology, genetic engineering and biosafety.

In the scientific field, Ahmad Parveez has developed transgenic oil palm and has gained recognition both locally and internationally, filed 15 patents, authored and co-authored more than 80 papers published in refereed journals and more than 250 conference papers.

Dr. Ahmad Parveez Ghulam Kadir was appointed as Academy Science Malaysia in 2016 Fellow and Member of National Biosafety Board (2018 – 2023).

He is also very active in various professional societies including the International Society for Oil Palm Breeders (ISOPB) president and American Oil Chemists’ Society (AOCS) Asian Section chairman.

He was appointed as a board of trustee of the Malaysian Palm Oil Certification Council and former Chairman of the Genetic Modification Advisory Committee under the National Biosafety Board (GMAC) 2010 – 2018.

About Malaysian Palm Oil Board

MPOB is the government agency entrusted to serve the country’s oil palm industry. Its main role is to promote and develop national objectives, policies, and priorities for the wellbeing of the Malaysian oil palm industry.

It was incorporated by an Act of Parliament (Act 582) and established on 1 May 2000, taking over, through a merger, the functions of the Palm Oil Research Institute of Malaysia (PORIM) and the Palm Oil Registration and Licensing Authority (PORLA). Each of these respective organizations has been involved in the oil palm industry for more than 20 years and it is to render more effective services as well as to give greater national and international focus to the industry that MPOB was instituted.

