Bank Alfalah and WWF-Pakistan volunteers plant mangroves in Karachi under the Alfa Forest initiative.

The Alfa Forest initiative turns digital banking participation into on-ground conservation as Bank Alfalah expands its environmental efforts in Karachi.

Karachi, August 10, 2026: Bank Alfalah has joined hands with WWF-Pakistan for a mangrove plantation drive in Karachi to mark Pakistan’s Independence Day. The activity forms part of the bank’s Alfa Forest initiative, which allows customers to support tree plantation through the Alfa App.

The plantation took place at the WWF-Pakistan Wetland Centre in Karachi. Bank Alfalah employees, WWF-Pakistan representatives, environmental experts and volunteers took part in the activity.

The partnership supports Pakistan’s efforts to protect coastal ecosystems. It also strengthens Bank Alfalah’s focus on environmental sustainability and responsible banking.

Alfa Forest Turns Digital Banking Into Climate Action

Bank Alfalah launched Alfa Forest to give customers a simple way to support tree plantation through digital banking transactions. The initiative connects everyday banking activity with environmental conservation.

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More than 1 million of the bank’s 1.4 million active Alfa App customers have joined the initiative. Their participation has enabled Bank Alfalah to plant a mangrove tree on their behalf.

The latest plantation drive takes the programme from digital participation to direct environmental action. Bank Alfalah is working with WWF-Pakistan to expand the impact of customer contributions on the ground.

Mangroves Support Pakistan’s Coastal Ecosystems

Mangrove forests play an important role in Pakistan’s coastal environment. They help protect shorelines from erosion and provide habitats for marine species.

These coastal forests also capture carbon and support the livelihoods of communities living near the coast. Their conservation can therefore contribute to both environmental protection and climate resilience.

Through Alfa Forest, Bank Alfalah aims to support these nature-based solutions. The bank also hopes to encourage greater environmental awareness among customers, employees and the wider community.

Bank Alfalah Highlights Technology’s Role

Speaking at the event, Muhammad Yahya Khan, Chief Digital Officer at Bank Alfalah, said technology can help create positive environmental change.

He said Alfa Forest gives customers an opportunity to support conservation through digital banking. He also highlighted the partnership with WWF-Pakistan as a way to turn collective customer participation into practical action.

Khan said the initiative would support the restoration of Pakistan’s coastal ecosystems. He added that the programme reflects the bank’s broader commitment to a sustainable future.

Rab Nawaz, Senior Director-Programmes at WWF-Pakistan, also welcomed the partnership.

He said mangroves protect coastal ecosystems, capture carbon and preserve biodiversity. He added that the forests also support local livelihoods.

Nawaz praised Bank Alfalah’s environmental commitment. He said the partnership could encourage public participation while delivering long-term environmental benefits.

Initiative Supports Bank’s ESG Strategy

The mangrove plantation drive forms part of Bank Alfalah’s wider Environmental, Social and Governance strategy.

The bank continues to use partnerships and community engagement to support sustainable development. Through Alfa Forest, it aims to combine digital innovation with environmental conservation.

The latest activity also highlights the growing role of businesses in supporting climate resilience in Pakistan. By connecting customers with conservation projects, Bank Alfalah aims to create a wider environmental impact beyond traditional banking services.

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