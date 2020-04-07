CPHGC on a Mission to help the poor of Lasbella

KARACHI- China Power Hub Generation Company (Pvt.) Ltd. in collaboration with the Saylani Welfare Trust has volunteered to help combat hunger and malnutrition in the immediate vicinity of the plant, donating 400 ration bags to the deserving families in the villages of Hub. The distribution of food items is in continuation of CPHGC’s CSR initiatives designed to help improve the lifestyle of the deserving in Lasbella.

The ration bags were handed over by a CPHGC delegation to the local authorities who distributed them to the villagers of Allana Goth, Abbas Goth and Goth Qadir Buksh. Each bag contained 10 kgs of flour, cooking oil, sugar, lentils and tea.

Appreciating the efforts of CPHGC, the local elder Mr. Anwar Ghadoor thanked for the gesture. “This donation will definitely reignite the stoves of many households.”

At the occasion, Mr. Zhao Yonggang, CEO, CPHGC said, “We work with the authorities of Hub and Lasbella in order to bring a meaningful difference in the lives of the deserving. In this time of need where even the smallest of contributions matter, CPHGC continues to work towards helping to improve the lifestyles of the needy of the society it is part of.”

CPHGC has an active CSR program and continues to be so during the current pandemic outbreak. Earlier the Company had distributed 1000kgs of disinfectants and 2000 masks to office of the Assistant Commissioner Hub.

During its construction phase the company has contributed to sustainable CSR initiatives that have helped better the lives of the people benefiting from them. These include the Floating Fishermen Jetty at Allana Goth; the Clean Hub City program; training of local students and provided them with employment at the Plant; providing relief supplies to the flood affected people of District Lasbella.

