Coronavirus: Pakistan hints at working with India to contain the virus

ISLAMABAD – Foreign Office spokesperson Aisha Farooqui said Islamabad was ready to extend assistance to neighbors.

Responding to a question at her weekly news briefing she said:

“Government of Pakistan is monitoring the situation very closely and will take measures required for the citizens within Pakistan and any assistance we can provide to our neighboring countries.”

“It is the primary responsibility of those countries to take appropriate measures to prevent the spread of coronavirus. Pakistan is also taking all the requisite steps at our borders and airports to ensure the safety of our people and control the spread of Coronavirus,” she said.

Aisha denied reports that Pakistan closed its consular section and consulate in Herat because of the outbreak of coronavirus.

“Pakistan Consulate in Herat has been closed for fifteen days for administrative reasons. Similarly, the consular section of the Pakistan Embassy in Kabul has also been closed for a few days for administrative reasons,” she insisted.

She said Pakistan had been in touch with Saudi authorities after Riyadh asked all foreign nationals — including Pakistanis — to leave the kingdom within 72 hours.

“As for the report of the Ministry of Interior of Saudi Arabia, we have seen the report and I have also talked to our ambassador to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, who is in touch with Saudi authorities to obtain more details.”

She did not respond directly to reports that Pakistanis, who returned from Iran through the Taftan border, were facing a bad situation after they were put into quarantine.

“A significant number of Pakistani Zaireen who went to Iran has returned through the Taftan border. The Ministry of Health and other stakeholders have set up facilities in coordination with the provincial government of Balochistan for screening and quarantine of Zaireen.”

“All efforts are being made to make sure that the best possible measures are taken for the safety of Pakistani citizens. This is an ongoing work which is being taken on a daily basis because of the large number of Zaireen.”



