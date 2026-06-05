The petrol auction conducted by Central Business District Punjab (CBD Punjab) has attracted strong investor interest in NSIT City development projects. Moreover, the petrol auction signals growing confidence in structured urban investment opportunities.

In addition, this petrol auction at NSIT City highlights increasing market trust in transparent commercial planning. Officials explained that they designed the process to ensure fair competition and equal opportunity for all investors.

CBD Punjab Petrol Auction NSIT City Launch

The petrol auction in NSIT City included sealed bids for two prime commercial fuel station sites. Furthermore, authorities offered both plots on long-term lease agreements for development.

As a result, investors actively participated in the petrol auction process. In fact, the initiative aimed to boost infrastructure growth in Pakistan’s first IT-focused urban project.

CBD Punjab Transparent Bidding Process

Central Business District Punjab (CBD Punjab) conducted the petrol auction under a strict sealed-bid framework. Moreover, senior officials directly supervised the entire process to maintain transparency.

Additionally, the petrol auction included Plot F-12-02 and Plot F-02-02. These strategically located sites support future fuel station development within NSIT City.

NSIT City Investor Response Petrol Auction

The petrol auction attracted strong participation from leading oil and gas companies. Consequently, investor confidence in NSIT City’s commercial viability increased further.

Moreover, officials observed highly competitive bidding throughout the process. As a result, the petrol auction demonstrated strong demand for premium urban infrastructure assets.

CBD Punjab Lease Allocation Results

Following evaluation, authorities awarded Plot F-12-02 to Sardar Muhammad & Sons, which placed the highest bid. Meanwhile, they leased the second plot to Taj Gasoline at the reserve value.

Furthermore, the petrol auction results confirmed strong market demand for strategically located commercial sites. In addition, both leases support long-term infrastructure expansion in NSIT City.

CBD Punjab Leadership Statement on Auction

COO of Central Business District Punjab (CBD Punjab) stated that the petrol auction reflects growing investor trust. Moreover, he emphasized transparency and efficient governance in development projects.

In addition, he highlighted that NSIT City continues to evolve as a technology and business hub. As a result, the petrol auction strengthens ongoing economic development initiatives.

NSIT City Future Investment Outlook

The petrol auction signals continued investor confidence in upcoming infrastructure projects. Furthermore, authorities expect increased commercial activity in future development phases.

Meanwhile, NSIT City continues expanding as a modern business destination. Consequently, the petrol auction marks a key milestone in urban growth.