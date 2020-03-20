Carrefour Pakistan Reassures Customers with Additional Hygiene Measures

KARACHI – Carrefour, operated in Pakistan by Majid Al Futtaim has implemented strict hygiene and safety protocols across all its stores in the country for the health and wellbeing of its customers amid concerns of the COVID-19 outbreak.

These measures include ongoing cleaning of floors in areas with fresh foods, twice daily cleaning of all walls and work surfaces and daily cleaning of all equipment. Employees are asked to sanitise their hands every hour, and as an extra precaution in customer contact areas, hand sanitiser dispensers have been stationed for shoppers at the entrance, fresh food sections and at cash counters.

Additionally, masks and gloves are being provided to all employees stationed at fresh food sections, including the bakery, while designated members have been deputed to specific tasks of disinfecting trolley handles after each use once they are returned to the parking bays. For all online orders, it is being ensured that the delivery drivers and food packers abide by strict hygiene standards by wearing gloves and masks for customer safety. All these measures are in line with guidelines issued by public health authorities to protect the shoppers.

Carrefour continues to ensure that both its physical and digital stores remain operational and fully stocked to provide customers with what they need and when they need it during this challenging time. Despite an uptick in demand of cleaning and sanitisation products, its supply chain is rigorously equipped to deliver essential products to the customers. All efforts are being made to maintain the prices, while valued customers are encouraged to shop responsibly based on their needs and be mindful of others, as there is enough supply for everyone.

Jean Marc Dumont, Country Manager of Carrefour Pakistan at Majid Al Futtaim Retail, commented: “Carrefour is always committed to serving the community. We are working tirelessly to safely facilitate the daily needs of our customers by keeping our stores operational and maintaining the highest standards of hygiene and precaution. We reassure our customers that product supply will remain strong and urge them to shop based on their needs.”

All Carrefour stores across Pakistan remain open, operating at regular opening and closing times. Carrefour is conscientiously monitoring the situation to respond to any evolving needs of its customers or requirements from the authorities in a timely manner.

Like this: Like Loading...