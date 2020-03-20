HEADLINEPAKISTAN

Pakistan rejects Indian attempts to twist Covid-19 Video Conference remarks

Theazb Web Desk 2 hours ago
0 0 Less than a minute

Pakistan has rejected Indian attempts to twist the remarks made by Minister of State for Health, Dr Zafar Mirza, at the Covid-19 Video Conference of SAARC member countries held on Sunday last.

In a press statement, Foreign Office said the Indian contention of politicization of humanitarian issue is both misleading and mischievous.  

It said Minister had drawn attention to the health emergency in Indian Occupied Kashmir in the context of Coronavirus and underscored the need of lifting of restrictions on communications and ensuring access to medical supplies.

In making this call, Pakistan has not been alone as numerous voices from within IOK, India, and the world are echoing the same message.

Pakistan’s participation in the Video Conference of SAARC member States on Covid-19 was aimed at showing solidarity with SAARC members and reaffirming our abiding commitment to the regional process.

Theazb Web Desk

Related Articles

Ufone Balochistan Football Cup Final: Afghan FC clinches the championship title

March 29, 2019

India violate UN resolutions, Shimla agreement on Kashmir : President

August 14, 2019
Indian troops martyr four more Kashmiri youth in Pulwama

Indian troops martyr four more Kashmiri youth in Pulwama

December 30, 2018

Former MNA Ali Raza Abidi killed in Karachi gun attack

December 25, 2018

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Back to top button
Close
%d bloggers like this: