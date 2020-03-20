Pakistan rejects Indian attempts to twist Covid-19 Video Conference remarks

Pakistan has rejected Indian attempts to twist the remarks made by Minister of State for Health, Dr Zafar Mirza, at the Covid-19 Video Conference of SAARC member countries held on Sunday last.

In a press statement, Foreign Office said the Indian contention of politicization of humanitarian issue is both misleading and mischievous.

It said Minister had drawn attention to the health emergency in Indian Occupied Kashmir in the context of Coronavirus and underscored the need of lifting of restrictions on communications and ensuring access to medical supplies.

In making this call, Pakistan has not been alone as numerous voices from within IOK, India, and the world are echoing the same message.

Pakistan’s participation in the Video Conference of SAARC member States on Covid-19 was aimed at showing solidarity with SAARC members and reaffirming our abiding commitment to the regional process.



Like this: Like Loading...