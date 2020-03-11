HEADLINEPAKISTAN

British High Commissioner celebrates Pakistan’s Women Parliamentarians

Desk Staff 10 hours ago
0 1 Less than a minute
British High Commissioner

ISLAMABAD – British High Commissioner Dr. Christian Turner CMG celebrated and paid tribute to the women parliamentarians of Pakistan as part of a series of events held to mark International Women’s Day.

The British High Commission arranged a forum bringing together eight women parliamentarians – from a range of parties and regions – to discuss and share their stories as political leaders.

The discussion focused around three thematic areas: Gender Inclusivity, Women Leadership and Enabling Environment; and was attended by Senator Ayesha Raza Farooq, Senator Sitara Ayaz, MNA Mehnaz Aziz, MNA Andleeb Abbas, MNA Maleeka Bokhari, MNA Shunila Ruth, MNA Nafisa Shah, and MNA Naz Baloch.

The British High Commissioner, Dr Christian Turner, CMG, said:

“There is no prosperous future in Pakistan without giving women a voice and choice. I have met many brilliant Pakistani women and I’m impressed by their stories of resilience, hard work and creativity. As the British High Commissioner, I plan to use my time here to promote the UK’s commitment to advance gender equality. I will work to ensure that more women in Pakistan are heard and have voice in decision-making; I will work to get more girls into schools – and support financial inclusion of women, because an equal world is an enabled world.”

Tags

Desk Staff

Related Articles

USC outlet

PM visits USC outlet, says Rs. 7 billion package to ensure relief to low

January 8, 2020
HogaSaaf Pakistan

HogaSaaf Pakistan: IBA Karachi Takes up Dettol for Cleanathon Challenge

January 27, 2020

Top brass of opposition parties meet at Zardari House

May 19, 2019
Pervez Khatak

Govt, Opposition agree over the venue of March in Islamabad

October 27, 2019

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Back to top button
Close
%d bloggers like this: