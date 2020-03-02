BANKINGHEADLINE

BOP & Punjab Social Protection Authority Extend Partnership

LAHORE – The Bank of Punjab has signed an Agreement with Punjab Social Protection Authority (PSPA) for the continuation of financial inclusion services for the citizens of Punjab. Under this partnership, BOP is providing its Branchless Banking Services to Punjab Government’s Social grant projects designed for the uplifting of underprivileged segment of society. Both parties under the earlier signed agreement launched three different Social Grant programs enabling almost 600,000 registered beneficiaries to be facilitated through quarterly disbursements.

Under the new agreement BOP will continue to provide financial services for existing and upcoming Social Grant schemes under the ambit of PM’s Ehsas Program, for which an agreement signing ceremony was held on February 26th, 2020 at PSPA Head Office in Lahore. The agreement was signed by Dr. Shahinshah Faisal Azim Chief Executive Officer (CEO) from PSPA and Mr. Waqas Anis Head Digital Banking Group from The Bank of Punjab. 

The ceremony was attended by the BOP Digital Banking team & officials from PSPA. Mr. Ali Asjad Malhi Vice Chairman of Punjab Social Protection Authority, Mr. Waqar Azim Dir. Programs PSPA and Ms. Kiran Faisal, Head Cash Management & Branchless Banking from BOP also graced the occasion.

