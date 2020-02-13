Bonanza Satrangi
LIFESTYLE

Bonanza Satrangi Welcomes Summer with their Summer Collection Volume I

Posted on Author Muhammad Saleem Comment(0)

KARACHI – Bonanza Satrangi, the leading fast-fashion brand in the country, has launched its all-new summer collection volume I for 2020, available online and in stores nationwide.

The festive and colorful collection features an array of elegant one-piece and three-piece dresses designed with exquisite designs perfectly befitting the spring-summer season. Starting from just Rs 980 for one-piece and Rs 2,280 for three-piece, the volume features a light and soothing colors, exotic designs, soft pastels, and serene prints.

Bonanza is renowned for its eclectic and up-to-date style, dressy casual wear, elegant eveningwear, and fast fashion trends, and has been delivering aesthetically pleasing and quality design to its consumers. The new collection marks the beginning of the spring, summer season and offers something for everyone.

About Bonanza:

With over 40 years of experience, Bonanza Satrangi continues its legacy of providing superior fabric, value for money, and trendsetting apparel to its consumers. It all began in 1976 when the textile industry had not even flourished to its full potential, that Bonanza initiated ready-made winter wear, mainly knits for men, women, and children. From then on, Bonanza became a prestigious brand and won respect as the master of detail in the realm of ready-made and unstitched garments manufacturing.

Muhammad Saleem
http://Theazb.com

Related Articles
ENTERTAINMENT LIFESTYLE

Saqib Malik’s Magnum Opus “Baaji” Nears Completion

Posted on Author Muhammad Saleem

Saqib Malik’s long awaited directorial debut for the big screen, titled “Baaji”, will soon be nearing completion. A social drama-cum-thriller set against the backdrop of a fading Lollywood and the emerging new order of the Pakistan film industry, “Baaji” promises to be a film with a difference.   Penned by Irfan Ahmed Urfi and Saqib […]
LIFESTYLE

Pakistan Poverty Alleviation Fund launches 1 Minute Video Contest on Women Rights for University Students

Posted on Author Press Release

KARACHI – Pakistan Poverty Alleviation Fund has brought forward an exciting opportunity for university students of Pakistan whereby they can win a cash prize worth PKR 50,000 by making a 1-minute video on the topic of women’s rights and gender equality. There are prizes for the 1st and 2nd runner up as well. The 1st […]

That 1 place
HEADLINE LIFESTYLE

That 1 place, Need a solution to all your fashion problems ladies!

Posted on Author Muhammad Saleem

That 1 place is a multi-designer store which stocks established and upcoming designers which opened up last year. It is Bushra Wahid’s second venture after running her prêt label ATTIRE. For the first time That 1 Place is holding a grand Eid bazar this coming Eid – ul –Fitr starting from 20th-22nd May with a […]

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.