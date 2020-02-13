KARACHI – Bonanza Satrangi, the leading fast-fashion brand in the country, has launched its all-new summer collection volume I for 2020, available online and in stores nationwide.





The festive and colorful collection features an array of elegant one-piece and three-piece dresses designed with exquisite designs perfectly befitting the spring-summer season. Starting from just Rs 980 for one-piece and Rs 2,280 for three-piece, the volume features a light and soothing colors, exotic designs, soft pastels, and serene prints.







Bonanza is renowned for its eclectic and up-to-date style, dressy casual wear, elegant eveningwear, and fast fashion trends, and has been delivering aesthetically pleasing and quality design to its consumers. The new collection marks the beginning of the spring, summer season and offers something for everyone.

About Bonanza:

With over 40 years of experience, Bonanza Satrangi continues its legacy of providing superior fabric, value for money, and trendsetting apparel to its consumers. It all began in 1976 when the textile industry had not even flourished to its full potential, that Bonanza initiated ready-made winter wear, mainly knits for men, women, and children. From then on, Bonanza became a prestigious brand and won respect as the master of detail in the realm of ready-made and unstitched garments manufacturing.

