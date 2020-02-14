IoBM hosts its biggest Open Day

KARACHI – As many as 18 schools and colleges visited the Institute of Business Management (IoBM) to attend its Open Day Carnival 2020. It was held on Thursday, February 13, 2020. The objective of this event was to create awareness for IoBM’s undergraduate programs for prospective students. It was attended by over 550 students from schools and colleges across Karachi. From IoBM, Mr. Talib Karim, President; Ms. Sabina Mohsin, Executive Director; Dr. Syed Irfan Hyder, Rector; Dr. Samra Javed, HoD, Entrepreneurship and Management Excellence Center and Advisor to the Office of President along with Deans, HoDs, faculty, staff and members of IoBM student societies were present.

Prospective students along with their teachers and student counselors attending this Open Day interacted with IoBM’s management and faculty members. Students from schools and colleges attended this Open Day in several batches based on their pre-determined timeslots. The visitors praised IoBM’s state-of-the-art campus and facilities during a comprehensive campus tour. The representatives of the visiting schools and colleges acknowledged the efforts of IoBM’s management in providing quality higher education.

The main activity was held at IoBM’s convocation area where IoBM’s faculty members representing 17 undergraduate programs interacted with visiting students to guide them about their career prospects. IoBM has been offering undergraduate degree programs in Business Administration, Computer Science, Data Science, Media Studies; Economics, Media and International Relations, Actuarial Science and Risk Management, Electrical Engineering, Accounting and Finance, Entrepreneurship, Social Entrepreneurship, Industrial Management, Logistics and Supply Chain Management among many others.

