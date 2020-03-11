KARACHI – BlueEx Courier signed an MoU with Pakistan Cables Limited to become the exclusive courier company for Pakistan’s first wires and cables estore, recently launched by Pakistan Cables.

The signing ceremony was presided over by Mr. Fahd K. Chinoy, Chief Executive Officer (Pakistan Cables); and Mr. Imran Baxamoosa, Chief Executive Officer and Mr. Ali Aamer Baxamoosa, Executive Director (Blue-Ex Courier).

Under the partnership, BlueEx Courier will deliver products ordered by consumers via the Pakistan Cables estore, covering all major cities of Pakistan. As the pioneer in eCommerce logistics and facilitation in Pakistan, the ordered products will be delivered directly to consumers using Last-Mile Delivery.

Mr. Imran Baxamoosa, CEO BlueEx stated that they are a trendsetter of advanced logistics services in Pakistan having pioneered E-Commerce logistics and fulfillment when they launched their online parcel booking system (first of its kind in this country) in 2011 and within a few years established the most advanced and efficient cash-on-delivery network across the country. He further added this partnership is a testament to the fact that we are committed to providing our clients with tailor-made services that suit their needs and a positive sign of the digital progression in Pakistan.

“Pakistan Cables has launched the country’s first wires and cable online store in order to enhance convenience from a customer perspective. We are investing in this partnership in order to provide our customers with a seamless experience, while at the same time assisting in developing the online marketplace for building materials in Pakistan. ”, commented Fahd K. Chinoy, CEO, Pakistan Cables Limited.

Like this: Like Loading...