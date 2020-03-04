Bella Hadid takes a break from modeling

WEB DESK – Bella Hadid took a break from her modeling duties as she stepped out during Paris Fashion Week on Tuesday night.

The supermodel, 23, who walked Lacoste’s Autumn/Winter 2020 presentation earlier in the day, was seen repping the brand once again as she took a low-key stroll in the French capital.

Bella Hadid teamed a green diamond-shaped patterned Lacoste top with a pair of high-waisted black leather-looking trousers.

She teamed the items of clothing with a collection of gold jewelry and pointed black heeled boots. Bella styled her brunette locks into a sweptback bun, she added a slick of glamorous make-up.

It comes after the supermodel continued her catwalk domination as she made a typically chic appearance at Lacoste’s Autumn/Winter 2020 presentation in Paris, France on Tuesday afternoon.

The supermodel commanded attention as she strutted her stuff in structured green co-ords, which featured a high-neck jacket and matching straight-leg trousers. Nailing business chic, the runway queen teamed her two-piece with a patterned turtleneck top and white tasselled loafers.

The media personality took things up a notch in the accessory department as she modelled a circular-shaped handbag and dark leather gloves.

With her tresses slicked away from her visage, the Vogue coverstar showcased her naturally radiant complexion as she opted for minimal make-up.

Bella previously detailed her eating and workout routine during the international fashion weeks during an interview with Access.

The Weeknd’s former girlfriend explained: ‘You know, I tried to just start a little diet yesterday because I’ve really just been eating everything.

‘But I really love eating and it makes me happy and I love food and every day I try to start these diets and make myself healthier,’ she told the outlet.

‘I think that we’re running around so much during Fashion Week that I’m just gonna grab that sandwich or that slice of pizza.

‘It’s just gonna happen and I just have to deal with it. But I definitely have to keep my workout routine … keep it somewhat close. I went yesterday, maybe I’ll go tomorrow.’

Like this: Like Loading...