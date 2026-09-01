FrieslandCampina Engro Pakistan and Citi Pakistan partner to strengthen supplier financing and supply chain resilience.

The new digital supplier finance programme aims to improve supplier liquidity, support working capital and strengthen supply chain resilience in Pakistan.

KARACHI: FrieslandCampina Engro Pakistan Limited (FCEPL) has partnered with Citi Pakistan to introduce a supplier financing programme aimed at strengthening supplier relationships and enhancing supply chain resilience.

Through Citi’s digital Supplier Finance platform, eligible suppliers of FCEPL will be able to access early payments against approved invoices while the company maintains its agreed payment terms.

The initiative is designed to improve liquidity and provide suppliers with greater financial flexibility, supporting their ability to manage working capital and pursue business growth.

Digital Platform to Support Suppliers

The supplier finance programme will enable eligible businesses to obtain competitive and cost-effective financing against approved invoices.

The arrangement is intended to help suppliers access funds earlier, while supporting FCEPL’s broader working capital strategy without disrupting cash flow during the transition period.

The initiative also supports the company’s wider Grass to Glass value-chain approach by seeking to create a stronger financial environment for stakeholders operating across its ecosystem.

Kashan Hasan, Managing Director of FrieslandCampina Engro Pakistan Limited, said financial imbalances could prevent capable suppliers, particularly smaller and emerging businesses, from securing commercial opportunities.

He said the partnership could help create more equal access to working capital and allow suppliers to compete more effectively in the market.

Hasan added that strengthening stakeholders across the value chain was closely linked to the company’s purpose of contributing to Pakistan’s development through its business ecosystem.

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Citi Pakistan Highlights Working Capital Benefits

Habib Yousuf, Citi Country Officer and Banking Head at Citi Pakistan, said the collaboration demonstrated how the bank could use its global capabilities to address local business requirements.

He said extending financing options to suppliers could help businesses obtain working capital on more favourable terms, providing greater flexibility to manage and expand their operations.

The programme is also expected to create opportunities for FCEPL to further develop its treasury and working capital management capabilities as the partnership evolves.

Building a More Resilient Supply Chain

The partnership reflects the shared objective of FrieslandCampina Engro Pakistan and Citi Pakistan to support sustainable business growth and strengthen enterprises within Pakistan’s corporate ecosystem.

By improving access to financing for suppliers, the initiative aims to support stronger business relationships and a more resilient supply chain.

The programme could particularly benefit smaller and growing suppliers by improving their access to liquidity and helping them manage financial requirements associated with business expansion.

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