A 15-member senior jury will assess innovation, AI, cybersecurity and digital technology entries before Pakistan’s winners advance to the Asia-Pacific competition.

Islamabad — Pakistan’s technology sector is preparing for the 22nd P@SHA ICT Awards 2026. The Pakistan Software Houses Association for IT & ITES (P@SHA) has announced a 15-member senior jury for this year’s awards.

The panel brings together experts from technology companies, universities, business organisations and the public sector. Their experience covers artificial intelligence, software development, cybersecurity, digital transformation, gaming and emerging technologies.

P@SHA describes the awards as a major platform for recognising innovation in Pakistan’s fast-growing technology industry. The organisation will use a transparent and merit-based process to evaluate every entry.

The ICT Awards will cover 10 head categories and 41 sub and cross categories. Judges will assess projects on innovation, technical excellence, business impact, scalability, market potential and user experience.

Senior Technology Experts Lead the Jury

Dr Shoab A. Khan will serve as Chief Judge. He will lead 14 Head Judges from leading technology companies, universities and organisations across Pakistan.

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The panel includes Dr Usman Akram of NUST, Khuram Idrees of Icarus Incorporated and Shahzad Shahid of TPS Worldwide. Shamim Rajjani of Genetech Solutions and Barkan Saeed of Vizteck Solutions will also join the panel.

Other Head Judges include Asfandyar Farrukh of HUB (Urban Brands), Azam Mughal of SecureBeans and Haris Naseer of InfoTech.

Bilal Mahmood and Hira Zainab will represent Contour Software. Abdul Aziz of Lumensoft Technologies, Khuram Rahat of Tech Avenue and Osman Nasir of NASTP will also serve as Head Judges.

Raheel Iqbal of The Game Storm Studios completes the 14-member Head Judge panel.

Focus on Innovation and Business Impact

The jury will work with specialist category judges during the evaluation process. They will examine each submission against clearly defined standards.

The criteria include technical quality, innovation and business value. Judges will also consider scalability, market potential and user experience.

The awards will highlight projects that can support Pakistan’s growing digital economy. P@SHA aims to identify technology solutions that can compete with leading innovations in international markets.

Muhammad Umair Nizam, Senior Vice Chairman and Brand Chair of P@SHA, highlighted the importance of a strong judging process.

He said the awards gain credibility from the expertise and integrity of their judges. He also expressed confidence in the panel’s ability to recognise Pakistan’s strongest technology innovations.

Winners to Represent Pakistan Internationally

Chief Judge Dr Shoab A. Khan also backed the merit-based evaluation process. He said the jury would assess every submission against high standards of technical excellence and business impact.

The jury will now review all entries in detail. P@SHA plans to announce the finalists before the awards ceremony in September 2026.

The winners and runners-up will move forward to the Asia Pacific ICT Alliance (APICTA) Awards 2026. The international competition will take place in Jakarta, Indonesia.

The opportunity could give Pakistan’s technology companies and innovators a larger international platform. It will also allow the country’s leading digital projects to compete against technology innovators from across the Asia-Pacific region.

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