Bank Alfalah Supply Chain Finance
BANKING

Bank Alfalah Organizes Supply Chain Finance Round Table Conference in Pakistan

Posted on Author Press Release Comment(0)

KARACHI – Bank Alfalah, one of Pakistan’s leading banks, organized first of its kind Supply Chain Finance round table conference, a platform for interactive discussion with corporate clients from across the industries. 

The round table conference brought together officials from IFC (World Bank Group), who are engaged with Bank Alfalah for establishment of Supply Chain Finance solutions and key decision makers of corporates from diversified sectors. The session enabled corporates in identifying financing needs of their supply chain members without hurting their own cashflows and in choosing the right suite of products for working capital problems of their suppliers & buyers. 

“Supply chain finance is on the cusp of a revolution in Pakistan, shaken up by the increasing use of technology in transaction services. There is evidently a long way to go, but while the external environment continues to evolve, the banks must advance in parallel in adapting their internal processes. As a leading trade bank, we are committed to the highest levels of service, so it’s important that we’re at the forefront of innovation”

Bilal Asghar, Group Head Corporate, Investment Banking & International Business Division, Bank Alfalah.

Akbar Zaman Khan from IFC (World Bank Group) while addressing the attendees, shed light on Supply Chain Finance concepts, trends and best practices. He stressed on the importance of technology for bridging gaps between suppliers and buyers. 

Supply Chain Finance is a distinct offering of Bank Alfalah aimed at financial inclusion by leveraging IFC’s international and local knowledge. The program develops strategic value for corporate partners in strengthening supply chain networks, to meet their working capital needs and in supporting growth with increased profitability. 

Press Release
https://theazb.com

Related Articles
BANKING HEADLINE

Khushhali Microfinance Bank’s Clients Win Accolades at Citi-PPAF Micro-Entrepreneurship Awards

Posted on Author Muhammad Saleem

Karachi: Khushhali Microfinance Bank’s successful micro-entrepreneurs received acknowledgement at 12th Citi-PPAF Micro-entrepreneurship Awards Ceremony held to celebrate the achievements of outstanding micro entrepreneurs across Pakistan. These awards are given to individuals who demonstrate courage and resilience to overcome distressing circumstances and establish successful businesses.     Citi Foundation and Pakistan Poverty Alleviation Fund (PPAF) received […]
BANKING

MCB Bank announces financial results for the half year ended June

Posted on Author Muhammad Saleem

The Board of Directors of MCB Bank Limited, met under the Chairmanship of Mian Mohammad Mansha, on August 01, 2018 to review the performance of the Bank and approve the financial statements for the half year ended June 30, 2018. During the six months period ended June 30, 2018, MCB Bank Limited reported Profit Before […]

Standard Chartered
BANKING

Standard Chartered Pakistan receives “Best Commercial Bank 2019” Award by Management Association of Pakistan

Posted on Author Press Release

KARACHI – Standard Chartered Pakistan has been recognized as the Best Commercial Bank 2019 by Management Association of Pakistan (MAP). This award is a recognition of Standard Chartered’s superior and unmatched product suite and banking capabilities. Since inception Standard Chartered has launched several products and solutions to meet the needs of its diverse set of […]

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.