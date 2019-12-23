Bank Alfalah Organizes Supply Chain Finance Round Table Conference in Pakistan

KARACHI – Bank Alfalah, one of Pakistan’s leading banks, organized first of its kind Supply Chain Finance round table conference, a platform for interactive discussion with corporate clients from across the industries.

The round table conference brought together officials from IFC (World Bank Group), who are engaged with Bank Alfalah for establishment of Supply Chain Finance solutions and key decision makers of corporates from diversified sectors. The session enabled corporates in identifying financing needs of their supply chain members without hurting their own cashflows and in choosing the right suite of products for working capital problems of their suppliers & buyers.

“Supply chain finance is on the cusp of a revolution in Pakistan, shaken up by the increasing use of technology in transaction services. There is evidently a long way to go, but while the external environment continues to evolve, the banks must advance in parallel in adapting their internal processes. As a leading trade bank, we are committed to the highest levels of service, so it’s important that we’re at the forefront of innovation” Bilal Asghar, Group Head Corporate, Investment Banking & International Business Division, Bank Alfalah.

Akbar Zaman Khan from IFC (World Bank Group) while addressing the attendees, shed light on Supply Chain Finance concepts, trends and best practices. He stressed on the importance of technology for bridging gaps between suppliers and buyers.

Supply Chain Finance is a distinct offering of Bank Alfalah aimed at financial inclusion by leveraging IFC’s international and local knowledge. The program develops strategic value for corporate partners in strengthening supply chain networks, to meet their working capital needs and in supporting growth with increased profitability.

