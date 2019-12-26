India’s belligerent actions endangering regional peace: PM

Prime Minister Imran Khan has appreciated the growing economic ties between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia and the Saudi commitment for investment in various sectors.

Talking to Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud in Islamabad on Thursday, he underscored the special significance of the Pakistan-Saudi Arabia relationship based on close fraternal ties, historic links, and support at the gross-roots level.

The Prime Minister highlighted in detail the worsening human rights and humanitarian situation in Occupied Kashmir and Indian discriminatory Citizenship Amendment Act and the National Register of Citizens as well.

He underscored that the Indian Government is engaged in systematic efforts to marginalize and disenfranchise minorities, particularly Muslims. He said India’s belligerent actions on the LoC were stoking further tensions and imperilling regional peace and security.

The Saudi Foreign Minister reaffirmed the resolve to deepen bilateral collaboration in all fields, including trade, investments, energy and tourism sectors. He reiterated Saudi Arabia’s steadfast support for Pakistan’s core national issues.

