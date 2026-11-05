Arts Council Karachi Unveils ‘CONSTELLATIONS’ Exhibition and Singaporean Artist’s Mural at World Culture Festival 2026

Sindh Chief Secretary Syed Asif Haider Shah inaugurates the international exhibition and ‘Mera Karachi’ mural on the festival’s eighth day.

The Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi has inaugurated its second international art exhibition, CONSTELLATIONS, and unveiled a mural by renowned Singaporean visual artist Yip Yew Chong. The events marked the eighth day of the 25-day Third World Culture Festival Karachi 2026.

Sindh Chief Secretary Syed Asif Haider Shah inaugurated both attractions alongside Arts Council President Muhammad Ahmed Shah. International artists from several countries also attended the ceremony.

The festival’s eighth day featured a diverse programme of cultural activities. These included live painting, children’s theatre, international film screenings, a dance workshop and an Urdu theatre production.

Art Builds Bridges Across Cultures

Speaking at the inauguration, Sindh Chief Secretary Syed Asif Haider Shah said art transcends geographical boundaries and connects people across cultures.

He said imagination could extend beyond continents and even galaxies. However, art’s greatest strength lies in bringing artists together despite differences in geography and cultural backgrounds.

Welcoming students and guests from Karachi and other parts of Pakistan, Shah appreciated the exhibition’s diverse representation. He highlighted works by artists from Balochistan, Gilgit-Baltistan, Punjab, Sindh, Karachi and Islamabad.

He also praised Muhammad Ahmed Shah for his vision and leadership in establishing the World Culture Festival. According to the Chief Secretary, the event has developed into a major international cultural platform with growing recognition.

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Shah assured the Arts Council and the artistic community of his continued support. He also appreciated the organisers and their team for promoting Pakistan’s cultural image internationally.

Muhammad Ahmed Shah Highlights Government Support

Arts Council President Muhammad Ahmed Shah recalled that the idea of organising the World Culture Festival emerged during a meeting with the Sindh Chief Secretary at his residence.

He said Shah had initially sought a week to consider the proposal because of concerns about the country’s law and order situation.

According to Muhammad Ahmed Shah, 54 Sindh Government departments and ministries provided extensive support to the festival. He credited the Chief Secretary with playing an important role in facilitating the initiative.

The Arts Council president described Shah as a passionate supporter of art and culture. He said the Chief Secretary believed in an inclusive, multicultural society without discrimination based on caste, colour, race, gender or religion.

Muhammad Ahmed Shah said the festival reflected a shared commitment to building a peaceful, progressive and prosperous Pakistan.

He also praised the international artists and young organising team. Several senior team members, he noted, had started their careers as Arts Council volunteers before moving into key positions.

During the ceremony, the Sindh Chief Secretary and the Arts Council presented bouquets and awards to international artists in recognition of their participation.

Singaporean Artist Unveils ‘Mera Karachi’ Mural

One of the day’s major attractions was the unveiling of Mera Karachi, a large mural painted by Singaporean artist Yip Yew Chong on the Arts Council’s exterior wall.

The artwork celebrates Karachi’s cultural identity, heritage and everyday life. It features colourful scenes of historic streets, neighbourhoods, traditional markets and Sindhi culture.

The mural also depicts prominent architectural landmarks, including the Arts Council building and Empress Market. Together, these elements create a visual tribute to Karachi’s diverse character.

Yip Yew Chong also demonstrated his skills during a live painting session. He translated scenes of traditional culture and everyday life onto canvas in his distinctive style.

During the session, the artist revealed that he had never received formal art education. Instead, he developed his skills through self-learning and continuous practice.

Children’s Theatre Opens the Day’s Programme

The eighth day’s programme opened with a children’s theatre production titled TROY! STOWAWAYS IN THE TROJAN HORSE.

Written by German playwright Henner Kallmeyer, the play draws inspiration from the legendary Trojan Horse story. It follows a group of brave children who secretly hide inside a wooden horse to enter the city of Troy.

Renowned Pakistani theatre director Uzma Sabeen directed the production in collaboration with the Goethe-Institut. Its lively performances, humour and suspense captivated the young audience.

International Films and Dance Workshop

The festival also presented films from Italy, Türkiye and France.

The Italian programme, titled ITALIAN EVENING, featured three films: The Reach, Il Paese, The Village and Until Time Forgets Us.

Another screening programme, TURKIYE & FRANCE, showcased two Turkish films, Aboveground-Underground and Platform 1. It also featured two French productions, About My Mom and La petite école.

Meanwhile, UK-based artists Josh Middleton and Rebecca Solomon conducted an AFRO-BRAZILIAN JAZZ dance workshop. Participants explored African and Brazilian dance styles, movements and techniques.

The workshop introduced participants to the fusion of dance and music across different cultural traditions.

‘Taleem-e-Balighan’ Closes the Eighth Day

The festival’s eighth day concluded with the acclaimed Urdu theatre production Taleem-e-Balighan, directed by Farhan Alam Siddiqui.

The play was staged at Auditorium I and attracted a large audience. The auditorium was filled to capacity, bringing the day’s cultural programme to a lively close.

Through its international exhibition, public mural, theatre, cinema and dance activities, the World Culture Festival continued to provide a platform for cultural exchange and artistic collaboration.

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