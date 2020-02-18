Infinix S5
Infinix Launches Exciting New Offer for Infinix S5 Right Before PSL 2020

KARACHI – Infinix, Pakistan’s leading smartphone brand, following the launch of its new product S5, Infinix has collaborated with the all-rounder cricket sensation, Shadab Khan, to offer fantastic discounts on one of the best smartphone, Infinix S5 6GB and 4GB variants. For every match that Shadab Khan wins in PSL, fans can avail a discount of PKR 300/- on Infinix S5 bought from Daraz, and this is how customers can get a maximum discount of up to PKR 3600/- on the feature-rich product.

Joining hands with their brand ambassador Shadab Khan, the smartphone company has added the appeal to the PSL season with their groundbreaking offer. It provides the customers to get their hands on the phone at amazing discounts, depending on the number of matches the cricketer Shadab Khan’s team would win.

Talking about this offer, CEO of Infinix Pakistan Mr. Joe Hu said,

“At Infinix, we have always aspired to put our customers first. With PSL being one of the most exciting events in Pakistan, we wanted to add to the joy of the cricketing season with our offer.”

‘Infinix S5’, which comes with a 32MP In-Display Selfie Camera and a whopping 6.6” punch-hole display, can now be purchased at a remarkably low price with Infinix S5 (6GB + 128GB) for only Rs. 22,399/-, and S5 (4GB +64GB) for Rs. 19,999/-. The offer is exclusively available to the first 1500 customers who purchase the smartphone online from Daraz.pk, from 18th February till 22nd March 2020. For further details, customers can visit Infinix Pakistan official Facebook page and Daraz.pk

