A strict action would be taken against sells of loose edible oil: DG SFA

KARACHI – Director General Sindh Food Authority (SFA) Amjad Ali Laghari has informed that sales of loose edible oil have been declared illegal and strict action would be taken soon.

He was addressing a meeting of industrialists at Korangi Association of Trade & Industry here on Thursday. President of KATI Shiekh Umer Rehan, Vice President Syed Wajid Hussain, Head of KATI’s Standing committee on Food Safety & Health Muhammad Umer Qasim Emerson and others also addressed on the occasion.

Mr. Laghari said that first priority of SFA is to maintain food quality in the province along with this, we are well aware of business aspects of this industry “That is the reason that we emphasis on reform and corrective measures instead of publicizing our actions” he added.

DG SFA said that sell of substandard oil would be apprehended with heavy hands, one lakh substandard milk coming from Dadu, Hyderabad, Larkana and other parts of interior Sindh to Karachi has been confiscated. He shared that representation of industry would be included in a scientific panel and we will keep the food industry onboard to regulation and enforcement.

President of KATI Sheikh Umer Rehan mentioned that thousands of tons lose oil available in Bazars and retail shops which is highly harmful to the public health, strict action should be taken against sales of substandard loos edible oil.

He said that the establishment of SFA was the right step in the right direction. He said that industry is ready to cooperate with authority, however, we all want is that Industries with good repute and fraudulent elements should never be treated similarly. He also underscored the importance of a positive attitude of SFA officials and praised the performance of the authority.

On this occasion, Muhammad Umer Qasim Omerson said that PM Khan is focusing on tourism and it is required to regulate food and restaurant industry for the promotion of tourism in Pakistan. He suggested that while SFA takes action against non-abiding entities it should also reward the people following the regulations.

Director Finance of SFA mentioned that after the establishment of the institution within 18 months we have collected Rs.30 million of the license fee and 20 million under the head of fines. Senior Vice President PVMA Shaikh Basit Akram has informed their issues to SFA Officials. Deputy Director SFA Malir-Korangi Imtiaz Ali Abro briefed about the regulation and performance of the authority.

