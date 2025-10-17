Karachi : TEO ES&HS, Jamshed Town (Female), District East, Karachi, Madam Hira Shabbir proudly organized & hosted the “Academic Excellence Award” ceremony at GGSS Idara-e-Sharqia to honor the meritorious matriculation students of Jamshed Town (Female) who achieved A+ grades in their board examinations.

A total of 46 outstanding students from 9 schools were recognized with cash prizes, while their Principals, Incharges, and Head Mistresses were also presented with shields of appreciation for their leadership and commitment to academic excellence.

The ceremony was graced by distinguished guests, and they are warmly welcomed by the host Madam Hira Shabbir, with a token of beautiful bouquet:

Mr. Imtiaz Ahmed Qureshi, DEO District East

Mr. Zakir Hussain Bhurgari, Deputy DEO District East, Dr. Saima Khalil, TEO ES&HS, Gulshan Town (Female) Dr. Tehmina Fiaz, Assistant Education Officer, District East

Special appreciation with Cash Prizes awarded to Madam Azra Hayat, HM of GGSS Idara-e-Sharqia, for hosting this wonderful event along with the dedicated team behind the scenes.

Miss Javeria, Event Host

Sir Khawar, Documentary Creator

Collaborated with the staff of TEO ES&HS Jamshed Town (Female) office, Mr. M. Nadeem, Senior Clerk, Mr. M. Zohaib, Data Operator

Schools recognized for outstanding student performance:

GGSS Akhter Colony, GGSS Idara-e-Sharqia, GGSS BYJ, GGSS Malir KAECHS, GGSS Chanesar Goth, GGSS Clayton, GGSS Safia Memorial, GGSS Nabi Bagh, and GGHSS Jacob Line No. 1

A special moment of gratitude was shared as Mr. Mubashir Ahmed, Media Coordinator of TEO Jamshed Town (Female), was honored with a shield of recognition for his exceptional services to the office as he bids farewell to his role.

Madam Hira Shabbir, TEO Jamshed Town (Female), expressed heartfelt pride in the achievements of her students, teachers, and school heads. She encouraged everyone to continue striving for excellence and to nurture this culture of achievement across all schools in Jamshed Town.

Education is not just about success in exams it’s about shaping confident, capable, and compassionate individuals for the future.