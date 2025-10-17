Doha, Qatar October , 2025: Pakistan Embassy in Doha, Qatar, hosted IBA leadership at the Alumni Qatar Chapter inaugural launch event bringing together senior diplomats, distinguished alumni, and prominent business leaders from the Pakistani community.

Representatives from IBA Karachi included, Dr. S Akbar Zaidi, Executive Director, IBA; Dr. Abdullah Zafar Sheikh,

Dean, School of Business Studies, and Mr. Mohammad Sohail, Alumni Representative on IBA’s Board and CEO,

Topline Securities. The event was also graced by the presence of His Excellency Mr. Muhammad Aamer,

Ambassador of Pakistan to Qatar, along with Mr. Syed Mustafa Rabbani, Deputy Head of Mission.

A panel discussion, moderated by Mr. Munaf Usmani, Office-Bearer of the IBA Alumni Qatar Chapter, featuring

Dr. Zaidi, Dr. Sheikh and Dr. Sohail, explored the potential of Pakistani talent and business in Qatar as well as

the transformative developments at IBA Karachi that are contributing to Pakistan’s global human capital

development. Ms. Malahat Awan, Director, Alumni Affairs, Resource Mobilization & Corporate Relations,

addressed the audience, emphasizing that IBA’s alumni are the institution’s strongest asset and ambassadors

worldwide, carrying forward a legacy of over 70 years.

Following the panel discussion, a vibrant networking session and dinner provided alumni an opportunity to

rekindle old connections and build new professional relationships. Distinguished guests included several CEOs

of local and international banks, and high-ranking officials from leading public and private sector organizations.

IBA Karachi extends its sincere appreciation to the IBA Alumni Qatar Chapter for organizing this milestone event

and looks forward to strengthening its global alumni outreach through similar initiatives around the world.

