abdullah qureshi
ENTERTAINMENT

Abdullah Qureshi Drops New Single “Baat Adhuri” on Valentine’s Day

Posted on Author Muhammad Saleem Comment(0)

KARACHI – Singer and song-writer Abdullah Qureshi has dropped a romantic new love tune on Valentine’s Day titled “Baat Adhuri”, accompanied by a heartfelt music video.

Composed and written by the versatile singer himself, the music video has been directed by Saad Hashmi and produced by Musa Javaid and Waqas Naeem.  Apart from the grand orchestral sound and pulsating beat, this Valentine’s Day special song will touch your hearts with its lyrics. The track encapsulates the journey of an unsuccessful love story, about a boy who loves a girl, proposes her, but doesn’t get an answer, hence leaving the “Baat Adhuri.”

Talking about the release of this new single, the singer said, “Baat Adhuri is the perfect fit for this Valentine’s Day as it underlines the feeling of going through unrequited love- something most people can relate to.”

The song has been released on all media platforms and marks as the first single release from the singer in 2020.

Abdullah Qureshi gained popularity when he started out playing for underground rock and metal bands in Islamabad, and eventually started his own YouTube channel. He has some hit singles to his name, including ‘Kali Santro,’ ‘Laapata,’ ‘Awaz Do,’ ‘Daastan,’ and more.

About Abdullah Qureshi:

The singer, songwriter, and composer began his musical career with covers and renditions on YouTube and gained immense popularity with his powerful vocals. The star soon took center stage with his concerts and performances nationwide and abroad. Apart from his hit original “Awaz Do”, from Nescafe Basement season 4, Qureshi has continued his success story with singles including Daastan, Gaai Aasman, Kali Santro, Laapata, and Aaja.

Muhammad Saleem
http://Theazb.com

Related Articles
ENTERTAINMENT HEADLINE

Check Out ‘The Equalizer 2’ Trailer

Posted on Author Muhammad Saleem

The Equalizer 2 (sometimes promoted as The Equalizer II or EQ2) is a 2018 American thriller film[3][4] directed by Antoine Fuqua. It is a sequel to the 2014 film The Equalizer, which was based on the TV series of the same name. The film stars Denzel Washington, Pedro Pascal, Ashton Sanders, Melissa Leo, and Bill Pullman, and follows retired DIA agent Robert McCall as he sets out on a path of […]
ENTERTAINMENT

WATCH: Mission Impossible: Fallout Trailer

Posted on Author Muhammad Saleem

Your mission, should you choose to accept it, is to watch Mission Impossible: Fallout and not get swept away by the old school, over-the-top spy chaos.   Should you choose to accept this mission, you’ll join Tom Cruise as he confidently returns to the role of Ethan Hunt, indestructible secret agent. Someone’s stolen some plutonium and Hunt has to […]

Scarlett Johansson
ENTERTAINMENT

I’m Standing by Woody Allen because “I believe him.”: Scarlett Johansson

Posted on Author Muhammad Saleem

LOS ANGELES – Scarlett Johansson says she’s standing by Woody Allen because “I believe him.” Much of Hollywood has distanced itself from the filmmaker since the MeToo movement prompted a re-examination of child sexual abuse allegations from his now-grown daughter, Dylan. Michael Caine, Timothee Chalamet and Greta Gerwig are among the actors who have publicly […]

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.